Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus said his side will see their final Rugby Championship clash against Argentina in Mbombela this weekend as a chance for redemption. The Springboks went down 29-28 to hosts Argentina in Santiago del Estero on Saturday, and though Argentina could take full credit for their victory, the visiting South Africans made a number of costly mistakes throughout the clash.

A win for the Springboks would have sealed the Rugby Championship title with a game to spare, but instead they will need to do the business in the return home fixture against Los Pumas. The Springboks are still heavily favoured to win the competition, needing just a single point from the five on offer in their second match against the South Americans.

‘Chance to redeem ourselves’ Speaking after their first defeat in this year’s Rugby Championship, Erasmus said: “It hurts a lot. “It’s putting a positive spin on things to say the match in Mbombela could be fitting as a final to the competition because we must first get over this result.

“We have to point fingers at ourselves as coaches and management too, but that said, we have a chance to redeem ourselves next week and to finish the Castle Lager Rugby Championship on a high note.” The chance at redemption would not have been required if replacement flyhalf Manie Libbok had converted a last minute penalty, but he was unable to do so as the hosts held out for a historic victory. The miss was from 35 metres out, from a fairly simple angle, but Libbok pulled his attempt well left of the posts. But in fairness, it was still a glaring miss.