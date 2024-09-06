Coach Rassie Erasmus and his Springboks expect a massive battle against the All Blacks tomorrow as they look to win their first Freedom Cup since 2009 and close in on the Rugby Championship title at Cape Town Stadium. South Africa lead the Rugby Championship log with 14 points, with the Kiwis second on six points. And another win over the All Blacks, after beating the visitors 31-27 last week in Johannesburg, will all but put to bed the race for the title.

But Cape Town has not been a happy hunting ground for Bok se kind against the All Blacks in recent years. In the last 10 outings at the old Newlands Stadium, NZ won seven and South Africa only three times. It will, however, be the first time the two teams lock horns at Cape Town Stadium, where the Springboks spog with three wins out of four – two of those coming against a tough British & Irish Lions team in 2021.

Last week’s win will also boost the Boks confidence as they have now beaten the All Blacks three times in-a-row since a friendly encounter last year at Twickenham and the World Cup final. But knowing how incredibly desperate the All Blacks will be not to lose in Cape Town, Erasmus says: “This match is going to be massive. “New Zealand are a world-class outfit and we know they’ll be desperate to bounce back after leading in the second half last week.”

Of the chance to wrap up the Rugby Championship and win their first Freedom Cup (the trophy contested between the two teams) in 15 years, the Boks boss says: "It would be fantastic to achieve that as a team, but if you look too far ahead it comes back to bite you.



"New Zealand have not been the best team in the world for some many years for nothing… "They'll also be motivated by the fact that Cape Town has been a good hunting ground for them; they'll be inspired to make a strong statement this week."