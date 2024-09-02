15 Aphelele Fassi 7/10
Got yellow carded early for a dom breakdown foul, but then recovered with some brilliant counter-attacking and great defensive work.
14 Cheslin Kolbe 8/10
A menace on the counter-attack and unlucky not to score a try from a grubber kick that just rolled into touch. Made fans go bos by stonking Kiwi skipper Scott Barrett.
Another week, another piece of madness from Cheslin Kolbe 🤯

13 Jesse Kriel 6/10
Missed a tackle that led to Caleb Clarke’s first try for All Blacks but tried hard to get SA on the front foot.
12 Damian de Allende 7/10
Made his presence felt with big carries and hard hits. Loose pass for Jordie Barrett’s intercept try his only big blunder.
11 Kurt-Lee Arendse 6.5/10
Should have scored Boks’ first try, but a skew kick was picked up by Will Jordan before a concussion ended his game.
10 Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu 7.5/10
A mixed bag by the rookie but made up for it with brilliant kicks to touch, and slotted a monster 55-metre first-half penalty.
Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu from 60m 😮
The isiXhosa commentators enjoyed that 🚀

22 Grant Williams 8/10
Proved to Bok selectors he should have started the game with quicker service than starter Cobus Reinach (4/10). The cherrie oppie koek was his game-winning try.
8 Jasper Wiese 7.5/10
Three months off made him honger to play as he carried hard and strong and defended well.
7 Ben-Jason Dixon 4/10
Seemed to be overawed by the occasion of facing the All Blacks and subbed off before half-time.
6 Siya Kolisi 5.5/10
Not the skipper’s best performance in terms of physical dominance, but managed to keep his team calm after trailing 27-17.
The Springboks transcend rugby in South Africa and Siya knows it 👏
What an ambassador he is for the @Springboks 👇

5 Ruan Nortje 7/10
Solid at lineout time and made second most tackles with his 12 after returning to the field to replace Dixon.
4 Pieter-Steph du Toit 8.5/10
Showed his allround ability as a lineout threat and moved back to No.7 to top the tackle stats with 15 hits.
3 Frans Malherbe 6/10
Quiet evening for the tighthead who could not get any dominance over Kiwi rookie Tamaiti Williams at scrum time.
2 Bongi Mbonambi 7.5/10
Scored South Africa’s opening try and found his lineout jumpers in his 43 minutes on the park.
Bongi goes over 🙌
1 Ox Nche 6/10
Carried hard but also struggled to get the Boks front foot dominance at scrum-time as he got subbed off at 43 minutes.