15 Aphelele Fassi 7/10 Got yellow carded early for a dom breakdown foul, but then recovered with some brilliant counter-attacking and great defensive work.

14 Cheslin Kolbe 8/10 A menace on the counter-attack and unlucky not to score a try from a grubber kick that just rolled into touch. Made fans go bos by stonking Kiwi skipper Scott Barrett. Another week, another piece of madness from Cheslin Kolbe 🤯



13 Jesse Kriel 6/10

Missed a tackle that led to Caleb Clarke’s first try for All Blacks but tried hard to get SA on the front foot. 12 Damian de Allende 7/10 Made his presence felt with big carries and hard hits. Loose pass for Jordie Barrett’s intercept try his only big blunder.

11 Kurt-Lee Arendse 6.5/10 Should have scored Boks’ first try, but a skew kick was picked up by Will Jordan before a concussion ended his game. 10 Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu 7.5/10

A mixed bag by the rookie but made up for it with brilliant kicks to touch, and slotted a monster 55-metre first-half penalty. Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu from 60m 😮



22 Grant Williams 8/10 Proved to Bok selectors he should have started the game with quicker service than starter Cobus Reinach (4/10). The cherrie oppie koek was his game-winning try.

8 Jasper Wiese 7.5/10 Three months off made him honger to play as he carried hard and strong and defended well. 7 Ben-Jason Dixon 4/10

Seemed to be overawed by the occasion of facing the All Blacks and subbed off before half-time. 6 Siya Kolisi 5.5/10 Not the skipper’s best performance in terms of physical dominance, but managed to keep his team calm after trailing 27-17.

The Springboks transcend rugby in South Africa and Siya knows it 👏



5 Ruan Nortje 7/10 Solid at lineout time and made second most tackles with his 12 after returning to the field to replace Dixon. 4 Pieter-Steph du Toit 8.5/10

Showed his allround ability as a lineout threat and moved back to No.7 to top the tackle stats with 15 hits. 3 Frans Malherbe 6/10 Quiet evening for the tighthead who could not get any dominance over Kiwi rookie Tamaiti Williams at scrum time.

2 Bongi Mbonambi 7.5/10 Scored South Africa's opening try and found his lineout jumpers in his 43 minutes on the park. 1 Ox Nche 6/10