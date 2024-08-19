Western Province suffered their fifth Currie Cup defeat of the season in just seven games on Saturday after going down 41-22 to the Lions at Ellis Park.
In the first half, Province conceded 28 and scored eight from a JC Mars try and a penalty by Jurie Matthee.
The Lions, meanwhile, ran rampant with loose-forward Renzo du Plessis sccoring a first-half hattrick and No.10 Bronson Mills also dotting down with Nico Steyn kicking two penalties.
The Fidelity ADT Lions and the Hollywoodbets Sharks win on a thrilling Saturday of #CarlingCurrieCup rugby 💪🏉 pic.twitter.com/81IzMD5LeH— SuperSport Rugby (@SSRugby) August 17, 2024
Bronson Mills continues to impress for the Fidelity ADT Lions in the #CarlingCurrieCup 🌟 pic.twitter.com/c9qJjpG8VO— SuperSport Rugby (@SSRugby) August 17, 2024
Springbok fullback Quan Horn added a fifth try before Steyn slotted two more penalties to put the results beyond doubt in the second half.
Mars’ second try for Province and that of loose-forward Paul de Villiers regained some lost pride, but the loss dented the Cape sides hopes of reaching the Currie Cup playoffs.
WP tackle the Sharks, who beat the Cheetahs 25-20 in Bloemfontein, in nog a must-win match in Cape Town this weekend.
In other action, the Bulls beat the Pumas 40-24 in Nelspruit, while the Griquas klapped the winless Griffons 57-7 on Sunday in Welkom.
𝐅𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐠𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐬 👏— SuperSport Rugby (@SSRugby) August 18, 2024
There's just no stopping Connor Mahoney 😤⚡#CarlingCurrieCup pic.twitter.com/rdD011pzTR