Western Province suffered their fifth Currie Cup defeat of the season in just seven games on Saturday after going down 41-22 to the Lions at Ellis Park. In the first half, Province conceded 28 and scored eight from a JC Mars try and a penalty by Jurie Matthee.

The Lions, meanwhile, ran rampant with loose-forward Renzo du Plessis sccoring a first-half hattrick and No.10 Bronson Mills also dotting down with Nico Steyn kicking two penalties. The Fidelity ADT Lions and the Hollywoodbets Sharks win on a thrilling Saturday of #CarlingCurrieCup rugby 💪🏉 pic.twitter.com/81IzMD5LeH — SuperSport Rugby (@SSRugby) August 17, 2024 Bronson Mills continues to impress for the Fidelity ADT Lions in the #CarlingCurrieCup 🌟 pic.twitter.com/c9qJjpG8VO — SuperSport Rugby (@SSRugby) August 17, 2024 Springbok fullback Quan Horn added a fifth try before Steyn slotted two more penalties to put the results beyond doubt in the second half. Mars’ second try for Province and that of loose-forward Paul de Villiers regained some lost pride, but the loss dented the Cape sides hopes of reaching the Currie Cup playoffs.