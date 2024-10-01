15 Aphelele Fassi 8/10 HIS best performance in a Bok jersey to date, running great support lines on attack, staying safe under the high ball, making tackles and getting rewarded with two tries.

14 Cheslin Kolbe 9/10 JUST missed out on Man of the Match award – in my opinion – after stressing the Argentine defence on attack and even making a crucial turnover on defence. 13 Jesse Kriel 8/10

PUT in an improved performance from the loss in Argentina, but must learn to create space for his mates when the attack is on, after dying with the ball with Kolbe open to his right. 12 Damian de Allende 7.5/10 HIS physicality on attack and defence can’t be questioned, but dropping balls with no pressure on him spoiled his game.

Match report: The Boks delivered a performance to be proud of to seal the deal in Mbombela - more here: https://t.co/vQ7Qeeqdmi 👏#Springboks #ForeverGreenForeverGold #RSAvARG pic.twitter.com/w1kMY3XxbD — Springboks (@Springboks) September 28, 2024 11 Kurt-Lee Arendse 7.5/10 UNLUCKY not to score the try of the match from a Fassi cross-kick but also kept the Argie defence honest with his runs. 10 Manie Libbok 8.5/10

FREED from kicking for posts, Libbok showed why he is the boss if the Boks are to adopt a more attacking style with his perfectly timed passes and cross-kicks a constant threat. 9 Jaden Hendrikse 8/10 THRIVED on being given the extra responsibility to kick for goal and although he missed three he ran the attack with partner Libbok brilliantly.

8 Jasper Wiese 8.5/10 MASSIVE carries had the Pumas backpaddling and this was probably his best Test of the year. 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit 10/10

THE man was everywhere on the Mbombela pitch. Making turnovers, scoring tries, winning lineouts and as per usual making some big hits PSdT never stops 🔋⚡



He crashes over for the Boks 👇



📺 Stream #TRC2024 on DStv: https://t.co/0P0NNhnwKw pic.twitter.com/3sWT13nAAa — SuperSport Rugby (@SSRugby) September 28, 2024 6 Siya Kolisi 9/10 TACKLED, carried ball and directed his team like the warrior captain he is in his usually impactful tank emptying 60 minutes on the park.

5 Ruan Northe 8/10 SOLID in the lineouts and with his defensive work. 4 Eben Etzebeth 9/10

A workmanlike performance deserved of becoming the most capped Bok of all time with his 10 tackles and putting the Argentina lineout under pressure. 3 Frans Malherbe 8/10 MASSIVE at scrumtime alongside prop partner Ox Nché and made five tackles.

2 Bongi Mbonambi 8/10 DID not miss a beat with his lineout work and also made some impactful carries. 1 Ox Nché 8/10