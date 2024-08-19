15 Aphelele Fassi 8/10 Scored the opening try from a quick counter-attack and after chasing down a well-placed grubber by Makazole Mapimpi. Solid under the high ball in very wet conditions.

14 Cheslin Kolbe 8/10 Dangerous on the counter-attack and jinked Wallabies deurmekaar while also staying solid on defence. 13 Jesse Kriel 7/10

He did not get enough ball like in Brisbane to show his attacking ability, but as usual, he was solid on defence. 12 Lukhanyo Am 8/10 Looked comfortable at 12 with silky passing skills in the wet and neat kicks into the back of the Wallabies defence.

It was a good day in Perth 👊#Springboks #ForeverGreenForeverGold pic.twitter.com/WDuljWj8u1 — Springboks (@Springboks) August 17, 2024 11 Makazole Mapimpi 7.5/10 His perfectly placed grubber from a counter-attack set up Fassi for the first try but lost out on scoring his own after losing the ball diving for the line. 10 Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu 7/10

A mixed bag by the rookie 10 and missed out on his first Test try after fumbling the ball. Kicks from hand was also not as accurate as usual. 9 Morne van den Berg 4/10 Struggled with his box kicking and service for ball-carriers was a bit slow in his first start for SA.

8 Elrigh Louw 5/10 Not as effective with his ball carries like in Brisbane which could see him take a back seat when the Boks face New Zealand as Jasper Wiese’s return looms. 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit 8.5/10

Does not know how to play a bad game at the moment and set the tone on defence (15 tackles) and attack (12 carries for 86 metres). Match report: The #Springboks cut loose in the second half to put the Wallabies to the sword in tricky conditions in Perth - more here: https://t.co/r4jpWlXVKJ 🙌#ForeverGreenForeverGold #AUSvRSA pic.twitter.com/j9lUmVihDV — Springboks (@Springboks) August 17, 2024 6 Marco van Staden 7.5/10 Had a slow start to the game but got into his work in the second half after scoring SA’s second try after the restart.

5 Ruan Vermaak 6/10 Conceded to big penalties with one handing the Wallabies three easy points and one costing SA try for picking up the ball while still bound to the ruck. 19 Eben Etzebeth 7.5/10

Lead the team well after captain Salmaan Moerat suffered a concussion 3 Thomas du Toit 7/10 Scrummed well with his 11 tackles keeping the Wallabies pegged back.