There is life within the Blitzboks still, and Team South Africa will compete on Saturday for a spot in the finals of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. Desperate defence at the death by every single South African player on the field completed a 14-7 victory over New Zealand in the quarter-finals of the rugby sevens tournament at the Stade de France on Thursday night.

The game reminded of the massive defensive effort the Springboks put in just under a year ago against the All Blacks in the very same stadium to clinch the Rugby World Cup title in the French capital. On Thursday night, it was the turn of the Blitzboks to inflict some pain on the New Zealand Sevens, knocking them out of medal contention. The win completed a magnificent turnaround for the side after two heart-breaking losses on Wednesday, which they backed up with two brilliant wins on the second day of sevens rugby at the Stade de France.

New Zealand were one of the two sides who beat the Blitzboks on day one, leaving them reeling and on the brink of exiting the medal competition. But that defensive effort was massive, and every single player gave their all for the jersey. From the onset, they knew how they wanted to play the game and, unlike on day one, they did not allow their opponents to dictate the tempo.

FLYIN' high! Our men's rugby team brought the heat and secured a resounding 14-7 victory over New Zealand at the Stade de France tonight! 🏉#TeamSA #ForMyCountry #Olympics pic.twitter.com/yyaCZxD7E1 — Team South Africa (@OfficialTeamRSA) July 25, 2024 South Africa’s attack was outstanding to bring about a 14-0 lead in the first half. Tries by captain Selvyn Davids and ace goal-kicker Tristan Leyds rounded off some good attacking moves that the All Blacks had no answer for. Leyds again had a difficult conversion for his side to go two scores up, and he slotted it from the touchline.

A bit of hot-headedness by forward Ryan Oosthuizen allowed the Kiwis to score on the halftime hooter when he conceded a penalty for an easy entry into his side’s half. From that lineout, the New Zealanders razzle-dazzled with a backline move to score.

Don't want to go all big bell on this, but...why waste a good photo? BLITZBOKS 14, @nz_sevens 7 pic.twitter.com/DqclNknEVS — Springbok Sevens (@Blitzboks) July 25, 2024 There was parity in the second half as both sides pushed to score, but the 0-0 tally during the final seven minutes showed just how tough things were and how tight the defensive effort was. Davids, speedster Shilton van Wyk and fellow wing Siviwe Soyizwapi made three crucial efforts on defence to keep the All Blacks out, and with Soyizwapi’s intercept, rookie Tiaan Pretorius could kick the ball over the touchline to win the game. Blitzboks coach Philip Snyman said afterwards: “To be honest, when the guys made it to the quarter-finals, I said ‘Gents, it’s time to start believing’.

“From the get-go, I didn’t say it out loud, but I truly believe in these guys. And yes, day one wasn’t perfect, but they really came out today. “Our defence was good, and we couldn’t get ball tonight. The defence system worked really well, and then when we had ball-in-hand, we capitalised and even let one or two tries out there – and it still wasn’t perfect. “But just the way in which the guys fought for the system, fought for the jersey and fought for the whole of South Africa, I am really proud of them, and they deserve to be in the semi-finals.”

Team SA will have to produce more of these plays in their semi-final on Saturday (3.30pm start) to stand a chance for a medal. What a day in Paris for the #Blitzboks - two from two and they are into the medal matches of the #Olympics after knocking NZ out in the quarters - more here: https://t.co/9811hNtub1 ⚡⚡#PoweredByUnity pic.twitter.com/7d5sT7Eq1x — Springbok Sevens (@Blitzboks) July 25, 2024 Points-Scorers