15 Aphelele Fassi 5/10 SCORED the opening try after running a kwaai inside line and was safe under the high ball.

14 Kurt-Lee Arende 4/10 HIS yellow card fir a high tackle led to Argentina’s fightback, but solid defensively and stayed besig on attack. 13 Jesse Kriel 5/10

SCORED off a beautiful linebreak but mostly one dimensional on attack, while staying defensively solid during a tight second half. 12 Lukhanyo Am 4/10 THE experiment with him at inside centre should be parked as he could not give Boks gainline dominance.

11 Makazole Mapimpi 3/10 LEAKED two tries with poor defensive reads. 10 Handre Pollard 4/10

KICKED well but also missed some crucial tackles during the first half that led to Pumas tries. 9 Cobus Reinach 5.5/10 SCORED an important try from a quick tap before half-time and had a decent game with his distribution.

8 Jasper Wiese 4/10 DROPPED a ball when the Boks were hot on attack before Pumas fightback and started to fade late on in the game. 7 Ben-Jason Dixon 4/10

HIS second bad test start in a row and got dominated by his Pumas counterparts in the collisions. 6 Marco van Staden 4/10 MISSED a tackle that led to first Pumas try and not effective at the breakdown.

5 Ruan Nortje 5/10 HIS work-rate around the park was great, but lost some crucial lineouts. 4 Salmaan Moerat 4/10

HE needs to really work on his physicality. Although he showed some nice touches with the ball, he also lost a ball on Boks’ lineout. 3 Thomas du Toit 4/10 SCRUMMED well and had a couple of strong carries.

2 Malcolm Marx 3/10 NOT effective at the breakdown or as ball carrier and also could not find his jumpers in the lineout. 1 Ox Nché 6/10