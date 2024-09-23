15 Aphelele Fassi 5/10
SCORED the opening try after running a kwaai inside line and was safe under the high ball.
14 Kurt-Lee Arende 4/10
HIS yellow card fir a high tackle led to Argentina’s fightback, but solid defensively and stayed besig on attack.
13 Jesse Kriel 5/10
SCORED off a beautiful linebreak but mostly one dimensional on attack, while staying defensively solid during a tight second half.
12 Lukhanyo Am 4/10
THE experiment with him at inside centre should be parked as he could not give Boks gainline dominance.
11 Makazole Mapimpi 3/10
LEAKED two tries with poor defensive reads.
10 Handre Pollard 4/10
KICKED well but also missed some crucial tackles during the first half that led to Pumas tries.
9 Cobus Reinach 5.5/10
SCORED an important try from a quick tap before half-time and had a decent game with his distribution.
8 Jasper Wiese 4/10
DROPPED a ball when the Boks were hot on attack before Pumas fightback and started to fade late on in the game.
7 Ben-Jason Dixon 4/10
HIS second bad test start in a row and got dominated by his Pumas counterparts in the collisions.
6 Marco van Staden 4/10
MISSED a tackle that led to first Pumas try and not effective at the breakdown.
5 Ruan Nortje 5/10
HIS work-rate around the park was great, but lost some crucial lineouts.
4 Salmaan Moerat 4/10
HE needs to really work on his physicality. Although he showed some nice touches with the ball, he also lost a ball on Boks’ lineout.
3 Thomas du Toit 4/10
SCRUMMED well and had a couple of strong carries.
2 Malcolm Marx 3/10
NOT effective at the breakdown or as ball carrier and also could not find his jumpers in the lineout.
1 Ox Nché 6/10
SCRUMMED the Pumas stukkend and made some strong carries.
“We learned a few lessons which we’ll take into the next game” - more here: https://t.co/hTEMPe5nKl 🔥#Springboks #ForeverGreenForeverGold— Springboks (@Springboks) September 23, 2024