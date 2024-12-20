The last time coach John Dobson’s team played at the stadium was also the last time they had won a match when they beat Munster 34-19 in the URC. BY VOICE SPORTS TEAM

It’s been more than two months since the Stormers last played at Cape Town Stadium. But they will return to their REAL home ground in captain Salmaan Moerat’s 50th bash against the Lions in the United Rugby Championship (URC) tomorrow at 3.45pm. The last time coach John Dobson’s team played at the stadium was also the last time they had won a match when they beat Munster 34-19 in the URC.

They’ve played, and lost, four matches since that clash on October 19 - two of those fixtures “at home” when they hosted Glasgow Warriors at the Danie Craven Stadium in the URC and then Toulon at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium innie Baai in the European Champions Cup because their tuiste wasn’t available. But they are back at home and Moerat, who will play in his 50th match for the Stormers, tells Independent Media: “It’s always challenging to pick yourself up after losing a couple of games in a row. It does affect your psyche after a while if you continue losing, but I must say, the guys are positive about the weekend. “And we are back at home. We haven’t played at DHL Stadium in a while, so there is excitement.”