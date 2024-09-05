New Zealand will reportedly tour South Africa for EIGHT matches in 2026 – three of those will be Test matches against the Springboks. According to a report in the Daily Maverick, the two unions – South Africa Rugby Union (Saru) and New Zealand Rugby (NZR) – have come up with a plan that will see the two teams do battle in a proper tour once every four years.

Provisionally dubbed the ‘The Greatest Rugby Rivalry’, the report further states that finer details still have to be ironed out. But as it stands, the All Blacks will come to South Africa to face the Boks three times, each of the four United Rugby Championship teams as well as a SA ‘A’ side in 2026. What then happens to the Rugby Championship that year?