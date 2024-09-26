Returning Stormers centre Ruhan says die senuwees knaag ahead of a possible start in his familiar role of outside centre when the Kapenaars tackle Ospreys in Saturday’s United Rugby Championship Round Two game in Wales. It will, however, be the Stormers’ first game of the new URC season after their Round One match against the Bulls was postponed.

If he gets picked to play, Nel will get his first competitive action in almost nine months since he injured his knee in last season’s URC match against the Sharks at Cape Town Stadium in December. Of having butterflies ahead of his expected return, Nel, 33, says: “You are nervous because it has been a while and you are just hoping for it all to go well… “It does feel a little bit like a [second] debut but ­– for the lack of a better word – nie te vreemd nie.”