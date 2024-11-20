Jaden and Jordan Hendrikse will make history when they take the field against Wales on Saturday, as the first broertjies to start at nine and 10 in the history of Springbok rugby. The Hendrikse from Durban are the first set of brothers to team up for the Springboks since Dan and Robert du Preez wore the Green and Gold together against Wales in 2018.

The 36th “bro combo” for the Bokke will be hoping to make the memory a duidelike one, as South Africa look for an 11th win in 13 matches this year. HALFBACKS: Jaden Hendrikse Coach Rassie Erasmus, who named his side for Saturday’s Test in Cardiff on Tuesday, says of selecting Jaden, 24, at nine and Jordan, 23, at 10: “Jordan played against Wales in June, and we are very excited to see how he dictates play with Jaden alongside him…” 🗣️ "It's special when a 9 and 10 are brothers, but first thing, they deserve it!"



Rassie Erasmus on selecting Jaden and Jordan Hendrikse to start against Wales this weekend.#AutumnNationsSeries | @SpurRestaurant pic.twitter.com/yppNSOOcWz — SuperSport Rugby (@SSRugby) November 19, 2024 Erasmus also included uncapped Bulls looseforward Cameron Hanekom on the bench for the last Test of the season.

Of Hanekom possibly becoming the 12th Springbok debutant this year, Erasmus says: “We are also delighted that Cameron is getting a chance to play after showing his class at training throughout the tour and for the Bulls in the United Rugby Championship…” 🗣️ "He deserves his chance, hopefully the players around him make him feel comfortable enough to be himself."



Rassie on Cameron Hanekom being named on the bench to face Wales and the role he could play.#AutumnNationsSeries | @SpurRestaurant https:// pic.twitter.com/Hh5MhnCX74 — SuperSport Rugby (@SSRugby) November 20, 2024 Other changes to the side see Johan Grobbelaar starting at hooker in place of Bongi Mbonmabi, Thomas du Toit replacing Wilco Louw, locks Jean Kleyn and Franco Mostert coming in at lock for Eben Etzebeth and RG Snyman, while Elrigh Louw replaces Pieter-Steph du Toit. DEBUTANT: Cameron Hanekom TEAM