Stormers wing Leolin Zas says they are honger to finally beat Ireland’s Munster in the United Rugby Championship this weekend in Cape Town. Since their title-winning URC debut in 2021/22, coach John Dobson’s Stormers have tasted wins against Irish giants Leinster as well as Ulster and Connacht.

Munster, however, seem to have the Kaapse span se nommer after five wins including the 19-16 victory in the 2022/23 final at Cape Town Stadium. The Stormers are also under pressure to perform after the 38-7 loss to Edinburgh at the weekend when they lock horns with Springbok lock Jean Kleyn en sy Munster brasse on Saturday. EX-STORMER: Munster’s Kleyn And Zas understands the assignment, saying: “I think I’ve played against them [Munster] five times now and have not won, yet.

“But the guys are much more calm. I don’t think we live in the past anymore – what happened happened and we are just focusing on Saturday.” The Stormers will also have some added motivation to perform in front of the 2014 Western Province Currie Cup-winning team that will celebrate their reunion at the game. Of making sure they honour the class of 2014, Zas adds: “[When they won the Currie Cup] I was still playing U21 or U19. So for me, it will be incredible. Some of those [players] were my heroes that I looked up to back then and now they are coming out to watch us play. So, it is a huge responsibility but it’s also an honour to represent this jersey – hopefully we can make them proud.”