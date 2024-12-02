The United Rugby Championship match went down to the wire and could possibly have ended in a draw.

Two second-half tries by Munster saw them overturn a 10-7 half-time deficit into a hard-fought 17-10 victory against the Lions in Ireland on Saturday.

Munster, who came off three successive defeats, started the clash with intent and immediately placed pressure on the Johannesburgers with their hard running on attack, and although the visitors managed to keep them out during the opening minutes, they finally broke through for their first try in the 15th minute for an early 7-0 lead.

The Lions fought back strongly, and after missing out on two possible try-scoring chances, they managed to break through the defence compliments of some fancy footwork by Henco van Wyk to level the scores, and they added to their score with a penalty goal by Kade Wolhuter eight minutes before the break to lead by 10-7, which they held onto until half-time.

Munster hit back hard in the third quarter and managed to add two tries to their tally, which nudged them 17-10 ahead.