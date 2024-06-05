Bulls utility back Canan Moodie might be touted as the next Springbok outside centre, but for now he is loving life on the wing for his Pretoria-based franchise. In 12 games for the Bulls this season the 21-year-old Moodie has scored nine tries, beaten 17 defenders, made 13 clean breaks and has a tackle success rate of of 64 percent.

What the stats, however, don’t show is Moodie’s work-rate of winning back the ball from kicks alongside his wing partner and fellow Bok Kurt-Lee Arendse. Be that as it may, many punters still feel, in terms of national selection, Moodie should have gotten more regular starts at centre this season. But the Paarliet says: “I think, for now, on the wing is where I am contributing a bit more as would have been the case at 13.