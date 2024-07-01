Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has decided to smokkel with Ireland’s koppe ahead of their two-Test series by selecting the visiting side’s team for Saturday’s, 5pm, first game at Loftus Versfeld. Erasmus, known for using his social media platform to start a banter with rival teams, shared screenshots of coach Andy Farrell’s possible 23 for this coming weekend’s clash on X with the words: “This is Class!! Going to be epic South Africa v Ireland… Next week this time!!”

With the Loftus crowd sure to breek Irish band Cranberries’ famous Zombie song this weekend by singing: “What’s in your head, in your head? Rassie! Rassie! Rassie!”, the coach certainly gave them the ammo to do so. In a follow-up post, the Bok mentor writes: “Small margins!!”, pointing out the combined number of caps between the two sides with the Boks sporting 1 162 to the 1 017 of the Iere, and how the visitors will have a much heavier team in terms of size (2 431kg v 2 415kg) with the average age of Ireland’s team (29) also younger than that of the Boks (30). Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus. File Picture: Phando Jikelo And with 13 of Ireland’s team selected out of players from United Rugby Championship side Leinster, Erasmus looks to be on the money.

According to his prediction, Farrell will go with a forwards-heavy line-up with six big men on the bench – bracketing centre Robbie Henshaw on the bench should Farrell pick five forwards and three backline players as subs. Erasmus’ only surprise in the Irish team would have been 14-cap scrumhalf Craig Casey ahead of 116-Test veteran Conor Murray. It’s not the first time Erasmus has picked the opposition’s team for them.