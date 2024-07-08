The All Blacks gave new coach Scott Robertson a bewerige start to his Test career after Saturday’s one-point win of 16-15 against England in Dunedin. Flyhalf Damian McKenzie slotted two second-half penalties in a tight contest to get New Zealand the win.

Robertson’s manne played like a team suffering from a Super Rugby babelas – trying to run the ball from all over the park. And it played into a physical England’s hands who kept them at bay for large parts of the game. New Zealand, however, struck the first big blow when McKenzie’s neat crosskick sent Sevu Reece away for the game’s opening try and a 5-0 lead. But England hit back straight away as lock Maro Itoje drove over before flyhalf Marcus Smith converted for a 7-5 lead.

Fullback Stephen Perofeta then twinkled-toed his way past a Sam Underhill tackle to send Ardie Savea away for a try but McKenzie missed the conversion as NZ lead 10-7. England’s Smith made sake gelyk (10-10) at halftime. And, the visitors regained the lead early in the second half as winger Immanuel Feyi-Waboso scored England’s second try. Flyhalf Smith had two chances to increase England’s with penalties, but missed as McKenzie hit the mark for the All Blacks win.