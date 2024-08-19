South Africa are sitting pretty on 10 points and lead the Rugby Championship title challenge after mauling their way to a 30-12 bonus-point victory against Australia over the weekend. The Springboks scored four tries at a wet Optus Stadium in Perth with replacement hooker Malcolm Marx crossing the chalk twice in a second consecutive bonus-point win after klapping the Aussies 33-7 the previous week in Brisbane.

Bok coach Rassie Erasmus, however, reckons his team should’ve given the Wallabies a groter klap. After failing to convert three try-scoring opportunities in the first half, he says: “There were a few more tries that we could have scored, so it could have been a bigger winning margin, but we are pleased with earning five points two weeks in a row. “We would have just been happy with victories…”

Innie hoek: No.15 Aphelele Fassi SA led 11-9 at half-time after a brilliant counter-attack that saw wing Makazole Mapimpi grubber through for fullback Aphelele Fassie scoop up the ball and sail over in the left corner. But more damage could’ve been done had No.10 Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu not missed out on his first Test try when he knocked the ball with the tryline in his sights. Mapimpi also lost the ball diving for the corner from another Bok attack before Ruan Nortje’s attempt got penalised for picking up the ball while still bound to a ruck.