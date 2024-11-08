Springbok veteran winger Makazole Mapimpi knows they’ll have to stop South African-born Scotland giant Duhan van der Merwe if they are to win at Murrayfield on Sunday at 6.10pm. The 29-year-old Van der Merwe, born in George, is Scotland’s leading try-scorer with 29 touchdowns and with his 1.93m tall frame will take some stopping in South Africa’s first Test on their tour of Europe.

The 34-year-old Mapimpi, who has 30 international tries to his name and touched down twice in his last visit to Murrayfield in 2021, explains: “Duhan has been playing good rugby. I’ve been watching him play for Edinburgh in the United Rugby Championship, and we’ve faced one another a few times. He’s definitely a great player.” ACE: Duhan van der Merwe A MIDFIELD THREAT: Huw Jones Van der Merwe’s threat means nothing if he doesn’t get good go-forward ball from the centres on his inside. And it’s here where Springbok midfielder Andre Esterhuizen believes they have to be op their hoede against Huw Jones and Scotland captain Sione Tuipulotu.

Esterhuizen says of facing the Scotland midfield: “They are a great centre pair, I’ve watched many games of them tearing up opponents. “They are two great players. I played with Huw Jones at Harlequins, so I know him quite well… it’s gonna be a good battle in the midfield and we’re looking forward to that.” The Springboks will name their squad for the match today.