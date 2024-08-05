Western Province centre Damian Markus’ two first-half tries saw the Cape side return to winning ways in the Currie Cup after klapping the Griffons 39-17 at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday. In a matchday 23 sporting 12 changes from the one that lost to the Bulls last week, former Junior Springbok midfielder Markus grabbed his chance in his first start of the season as his back-to-back tries before half-time gave WP a 29-17 lead.

Man of the Match Markus was busy from the first whistle, almost scoring straight from kickoff. DOUBLE UP: Imad Khan of Western Province. His kick ahead after pouncing on a loose ball was just a bit too hard, but gave WP the early momentum with flyhalf Clayton Blommetjies slotting a penalty for 3-0 lead. But the Kapenaars quickly found themselves 10-3 behind after Griffons wing Qamani Kota intercepted a loose pass by Vernon Matongo and dived over under the post and then kick the conversion before the winger slotted a penalty after 12 minutes.

In a topsy-turvy start, WP scrumhalf Imad Khan’s converted try made sake gelyk again, before Province regained the lead through looseforward Paul de Villiers’ converted try. The harregat Griffons, however, refused to go away as leftwing Gershwin Weir’s converted try made it 17-all before the half hour mark. But then Markus wysed hold my beer after scooping up a Scarra Ntubeni offload to dive over for a 22-17 lead and then from the restart the stocky 12 ran for more than 50 metres from a Luke Burger offload and brushed off Griffons fullback Kyle Cyster to score in the left corner.

In a quiet second half, Blommetjies’ 56th minute penalty and scrummie Khan’s converted second try soon after, saw off the visitors. WEEKEND’S OTHER CURRIE CUP RESULTS Round 5 | Results



DHL Western Province 39 - 17 NovaVit Griffons



Toyota Cheetahs 34 - 34 Vodacom Bulls



Airlink Pumas 44 - 44 HollywoodBets Sharks XV



Suzuki Griquas 28 - 36 Fidelity ADT Lions #WhereChampionsRise #CarlingCurrieCup — The Carling Currie Cup (@TheCurrieCup) August 4, 2024 WP 39 (17) Griffons 17 (17)