New Zealand claimed a statement victory for new coach Scott Robertson, as Damian McKenzie helped kick them to a 23-13 win over world number one side Ireland on Friday. The win handed the Iere a first home defeat in 20 matches at the Aviva Stadium.

The All Blacks anticipated a backlash after dumping Ireland out of last year’s Rugby World Cup in an epic quarterfinal clash, but Friday’s game failed to live up to the pre-match hype in a first half that a more cohesive New Zealand shaded 9-6. The momentum looked to have turned on a yellow card for New Zealand’s Jordie Barrett just before the break and a different Ireland emerged for the second half with a Josh van der Flier try putting them in front. But it was shortlived for the scrappy hosts as three more penalties from Man of the Match McKenzie moved the visitors ahead before Will Jordan continued his record of scoring in each of his five Tests against Ireland to put the game out of sight.

McKenzie had no choice but to bounce back quick 😂



📺 Stream #AutumnNationsSeries on DStv: https://t.co/0P0NNhnwKw pic.twitter.com/wQdsJMME6L — SuperSport Rugby (@SSRugby) November 8, 2024 Coach Scott Robertson was a happy man after the final whistle and says: “As I’ve said before, every game we could have won this year. “We can still be better too but there were a couple of key moments that swung the momentum back our way that has sometimes gone the other way. “I’m really pleased. I’m pleased because we showed so much courage and care on both sides of the ball and it was just a classic...”