The Lions stretched their unbeaten start and rose to second spot in the United Rugby Championship standings after holding their nerve to beat Zebre 10-9 at a wet and gusty Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi at the weekend.
After securing a 7-6 half-time lead when wing Edwil van der Merwe scored the only try of the game in the 27th minute, flyhalf Sanele Nohamba slotted an early second-half penalty before Zebre’s Giovanni Montemauri slotted his third of the day to bring Zebre back to within one point after 48 minutes.
But the Johannesburg side backed their defence to get the win in a scrappy game to set up a top-of-the-table clash with log leaders Leinster this coming weekend.
Meanwhile, the Bulls remain in fourth spot on the URC log despite losing their first game of the season as a controversial red card for hooker Johan Grobbelaar saw them go down 23-22 to Scarlets on Friday.
In Durban, coach John Plumtree’s Springbok bolstered Sharks moved up to 13th place after they klapped Glasgow Warriors 28-24 at Kings Park.
WEEKEND’S URC RESULTS
Ulster 36 Ospreys 12, Scarlets 23 Bulls 22, Zebre 9 Lions 10, Sharks 28 Warriors 24, Stormers 34 Munster 19, Dragons 21 Benetton 31, Connacht 12 Leinster 33, Edinburgh 27 Cardiff 8
