The Lions stretched their unbeaten start and rose to second spot in the United Rugby Championship standings after holding their nerve to beat Zebre 10-9 at a wet and gusty Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi at the weekend.

After securing a 7-6 half-time lead when wing Edwil van der Merwe scored the only try of the game in the 27th minute, flyhalf Sanele Nohamba slotted an early second-half penalty before Zebre’s Giovanni Montemauri slotted his third of the day to bring Zebre back to within one point after 48 minutes.