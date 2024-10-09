Rynhardt Jonker has issued a stern warning to fully-fit again Lions teammates Marius Louw and Henco van Wyk about wie’s nou baas op senter after two powerful performances for the Johannesburg team in the United Rugby Championship. The former Shark and his midfield partner Erich Cronje have been instrumental for the Lions in their two bonus-point URC wins against Ulster and Edinburgh.

Word from Jozi camp, however, has it that ysters Louw and Van Wyk want to reunite in midfield as the Lions headed on a three-week tour to Europe this week. But wag ’n bietjie, wys Jonker who wants to keep a good thing going with Cronje when the Lions tackle Dragons this weekend. Jonker, 24, says: “Every rugby player wants to be on the field and wants to be out there playing…