Trailing 29-26 after back-to-back tries by Cheetahs forwards Victor Sekekete and Vernon Paulo and Lions captain Marius Louw yellow carded for a dangerous tackle, the hosts had to make a move.

The Lion’s overcame an early second-half scare to down defending Currie Cup champions, the Cheetahs, 43-34 in Saturday’s semifinal at Ellis Park to earn the right to host this weekend’s final against the Sharks.

They did and brought on prop Conraad van Vuuren, loose-forward JC Pretorius and halfback Sanele Nohamba, with the three replacements making an immediate impact.

Nohamba slotted a 59th-minute penalty and then scored and converted his 63rd-minute try to put the Lions back in the lead (35-29) before replacement hooker Morne Brandon’s converted five-pointer with seven minutes left put the game to bed for the Johannesburg team.

The Cheetahs had the last say with super-sub pivot George Lourens scoring the visitors’ sixth try, but they’ll kick themselves for also blowing an early 14-0 lead after starting flyhalf Ethan Wentzel’s back-to-back five-pointers.