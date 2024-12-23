BY VOICE SPORTS TEAM The Stormers bounced back strongly from a disappointing run in recent weeks with a morale-boosting bonus point 29-10 United Rugby Championship win over the Lions on Saturday.

Coach John Dobson’s manne turned on the style in front of a passionate home crowd, who had not seen their team on their doorstep for two months, at Cape Town Stadium. The Kapenaars hit the ground running and had a handy 15-0 lead at the break. The visitors started off strongly and applied pressure on the hosts’ defence, but they were heavily restricted on attack for most of the match after the Stormers found their rhythm – and also having the luxury of an extra man for three quarters after Ruben Schoeman received a red card in the 21st minute for the Gauteng side.

Ruthless finishing. #STOvLIO #iamastormer #dhldelivers @Vodacom #URC pic.twitter.com/vrfkk2hfhs — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) December 21, 2024 Springbok hooker Joseph Dweba crossed the chalk twice from strong rolling mauls in the opening 34 minutes, with Suleiman Hartzenberg scoring their other five-pointer in the half from a stunning cross kick to push the Capetonians 15-0 up, which they held onto going into the break. The Lions fought back strongly in the second half, and this paid off with a try by Edwill van der Merwe four minutes after play resumed, but they were handed another big blow soon after as Manuel Rass received a yellow card, which left them with 13 players for 10 minutes. The Stormers took immediate advantage of their numerical advantage with Leolin Zas adding another try, before Franco Marais touched down for the Lions’ second try in the 64th minute.