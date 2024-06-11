Arendse, 27, lit up this season’s URC at the Bulls by scoring eight tries, while showing his brilliance in general play.

Bulls wing Kurt-Lee Arendse will do battle with teammate Cameron Hanekom and Lions pivot Sanele Nohamba as South Africa’s nominees for this season’s United Rugby Championship (URC) Player of the Season award.

Two of those tries for the Bulls came in this past weekend’s 30-23 quarterfinal win against Benetton before the Paarl-born Springbok had to leave the field with a fractured cheekbone.

He, however, faces stern competition with No.8 Hanekom grabbing the attention of Springbok selectors with his ball-carries and rock-solid defence.

Nohamba, meanwhile, has been a versatile ace for the Lions with the scrumhalf making a seamless move to flyhalf for the Johannesburg side and racking up 119 points by slotting 32 conversions, 14 penalty goals and a drop goal.