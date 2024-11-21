It’s a case of lights, camera, action for Springbok loosefoward Cameron Hanekom against Wales this weekend.
The 22-year-old wonderkid is set to become the 12th Springbok debutant of 2024 when he lines up in the match-day squad at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff on Saturday.
According to the skinnerbekke, it could have easily gone the other way around with Hanekom playing in the colours of the Dragons because he qualifies to do so through his grandmother.
But the Bulls star says that’s just sensation, explaining: “It never crossed my mind. It’s more the media that speculate on that, I’ve always dreamt of playing for the Springboks.”
He adds of finally getting the opportunity off the bench in the Springboks’ final Test of the year: “It’s been a dream of mine since I was a young boy and for it to become a reality on Saturday is an unbelievable feeling. I’m just grateful and privileged to be here and I’ll take the opportunity with both hands.”
Coach Rassie Erasmus, whose team has lost just twice in 12 matches this year, has already given the likes of Jordan Hendrikse, Edwill van der Merwe, Ben-Jason Dixon, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Johan Grobbelaar, Phepsi Buthelezi, Morné van den Berg, André-Hugo Venter, Quan Horn and Ruan Venter their debuts this year.
Erasmus adds of facing Wales this weekend: “Obviously we’d love to finish the tour unbeaten, but we are well aware of the fact that we’ve have a few close results against them over the years at the Principality Stadium.”