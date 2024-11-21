The 22-year-old wonderkid is set to become the 12th Springbok debutant of 2024 when he lines up in the match-day squad at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff on Saturday.

According to the skinnerbekke, it could have easily gone the other way around with Hanekom playing in the colours of the Dragons because he qualifies to do so through his grandmother.

But the Bulls star says that’s just sensation, explaining: “It never crossed my mind. It’s more the media that speculate on that, I’ve always dreamt of playing for the Springboks.”

He adds of finally getting the opportunity off the bench in the Springboks’ final Test of the year: “It’s been a dream of mine since I was a young boy and for it to become a reality on Saturday is an unbelievable feeling. I’m just grateful and privileged to be here and I’ll take the opportunity with both hands.”