Province tackle the Pumas on Sunday at 3pm at the Danie Craven Stadium, where a bonus-point-win for the Kapenaars and other favourable weekend results could still keep them in the hunt for a semifinal spot.

Western Province received a timely Springbok boost as Manie Libbok and Steven Kitshoff were released by coach Rassie Erasmus on Wednesday to play for the Cape side and get much-needed game time in this weekend’s Currie Cup game against the Pumas.

But it is up to Stormers director of rugby, John Dobson, to decide if he will give Libbok and Kitshoff game time or stick to giving youngsters and club players another go after only one win at home this season.

RELEASED: Prop Kitshoff

Dobson, however, said earlier this week that losing with rookies at Currie Cup level can strengthen the Stormers.

He explains: “[I am] pretty excited for the season [with the Stormers] and I think you know it is tough when [WP] loses home games in the Currie Cup. But to win the war you must lose a battle or two along the way.