Liam Wright will captain coach Joe Schmidt’s new-look Wallabies that’ll be out for blood in tomorrow’s 11.30am first Test of 2024 against Wales in Sydney. Australia made skandes at last year’s Rugby World Cup under ex-boss Eddie Jones, when Wales klapped them 40-6 to send them home in the group stage of tournament.

Schmidt, brought in to revive an ailing Wallabies, wasted no time in picking a vrag fresh faces and recalling a few snubbed stars. One of the snubbed players that will return is flyhalf Noah Lolesio who was seen as not good enough by Jones, while at fullback Tom Wright also gets a reboot. Schmidt has, meanwhile, selected a total of seven uncapped players with lock Jeremy Williams and centre Josh Flook making run-on debuts.

Newbies Isaac Kailea, Angus Blyth, Charlie Cale, Tom Lynagh and Dylan Pietsch were all picked on the bench. Wallabies: 15 Tom Wright, 14 Andrew Kellaway, 13 Josh Flook, 12 Hunter Paisami, 11 Filipo Daugunu, 10 Noah Lolesio, 9 Jake Gordon, 8 Rob Valetini, 7 Fraser McReight, 6. Liam Wright (capt), 5 Lukhan Salakai-Loto, 4 Jeremy Williams, 3 Taniela Tupou, 2 Matt Faessler, 1 James Slipper. Replacements: 16 Billy Pollard, 17 Isaac Kailea, 18 Allan Alaalatoa, 19 Angus Blyth, 20 Charlie Cale, 21 Tate McDermott, 22 Tom Lynagh, 23 Dylan Pietsch.