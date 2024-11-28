Tristan Leyds says he has worked hard on his defensive game and will be out to prove that he can tackle ‘n ding flou when he plays for the Blitzboks at the Dubai Sevens this weekend. The trip to the United Arab Emirates for the SVNS series opener is a first for the 27-year-old Capetonian, and he says he wants to duik his critics plat this weekend.

Leyds explains: “I am confident in my abilities and how to express myself in the team structure and having not played here before, makes it an exciting prospect to go out and perform. “I had to work hard on my game since I joined last year and I feel I am coming to grips with it now. There was criticism on my defence, but I have worked very hard to improve that. I am confident in that area now and will not only be a number in the defensive line.” The Blitzboks could druk op Leyds’ nommer as their playmaker in the absence of regular captain Selvyn Davids.