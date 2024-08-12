Daily Voice’s Francois de Wet takes a look at some of the players’ performance, and rates just how they did in Saturday’s game against Australia. 15 Willie le Roux 7.5/10

Safe under the high ball and kept the Wallabies vasgepen in their half with tactical kicks, but should have passed to Kolbe for a try after an early counterattack. 14 Cheslin Kolbe 8.5/10 Kept the Wallabies guessing by popping up as scrumhalf, hooker and even dropping into the pocket for a drop goal after getting a licence to roam free on attack.

13 Jesse Kriel 8.5/10 Marshalled the defence with 10 big hits and made a busting linebreak before offloading to send Arendse away for his second try. 12 Damian de Allende 8/10

Put in some huge hits and beat three defenders with his six carries. 11 Kurt-Lee Arendse 9/10 He love playing the Aussies and scored a try in each half with his first a kwaai solo effort – ghosting past three Wallabies defenders.

10 Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu 8.5/10 Deserves another go at 10 next week in Perth after showing off his silky passing skills to set up Pieter- Steph du Toit’s try and made a brilliant linebreak. Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu on the #Springboks' Brisbane win: “I’m glad we achieved that, but it’s now behind us, and we have to go again next week” - more here: https://t.co/g2yEbw3Z0A 👍#ForeverGreenForeverGold — Springboks (@Springboks) August 11, 2024 9 Cobus Reinach 8/10

Provided good service for his backs and ball-carrying forwards, and also took on the Wallabies with six sniping runs. 8 Elrigh Louw 8.5/10 Showed he is no slow poke on attack with 83 metres gained from 12 carries and putting in a shift on defence with 10 tackles.

7 Ben-Jason Dixon 8.5/10 The Boks have a new tackle machine after the Stormers ace made 21 big hits. 6 Siya Kolisi 8/10

Stamped his authority as the main Bok after scoring the opening try. An 11th Test try for our captain 💥#ForeverGreenForeverGold #Springboks #AUSvRSA pic.twitter.com/JNSadG9Eob — Springboks (@Springboks) August 10, 2024 5 Pieter-Steph du Toit 9/10 Looked right at home at lock after RG Snyman pulled out late with a niggle, scored a try, made 16 tackles and carried the ball 14 times as the main enforcer.

4 Eben Etzebeth 7.5/10 Had a bit of a quiet game in terms of physical presence but solid as usual in the lineout. Single lineout ❌

Double lineout ✅✅



The Boks are over for their first try of the 2024 Rugby Championship 🏉💥



📺 Stream #TRC2024 live: https://t.co/0P0NNhnwKw pic.twitter.com/Z0QR2x0uzf — SuperSport Rugby (@SSRugby) August 10, 2024 3 Frans Malherbe 7.5/10

Kept the Wallabies honest at scrum time, cranking up the pressure from attacking set-pieces. 16 Malcolm Marx 7/10 Replaced Bongi Mbonambi in the first half and was a menace at the breakdown but a yellow card for a dangerous tackle spoiled his day.