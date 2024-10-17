David Kriel is available to play for the Bulls in tomorrow night’s United Rugby Championship game against Scarlets after his red card for “trying to hand-off” an Ospreys player in the Bulls’ 29-19 win, got overturned.

In a statement the URC judicial committee says of referee Eoghan Cross’ getting the Kriel sending off wrong: “While an act of foul play had occurred and the Player [Kriel] made contact with the neck area of the tackler, a combination of factors (including the Player's attempt at a hand-off to protect himself, the speed & height of the tackling player, and the low force of the contact in question) was such that [Kriel] had established, on balance of probability, that a red card should not have been issued…”