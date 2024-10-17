David Kriel is available to play for the Bulls in tomorrow night’s United Rugby Championship game against Scarlets after his red card for “trying to hand-off” an Ospreys player in the Bulls’ 29-19 win, got overturned.
In a statement the URC judicial committee says of referee Eoghan Cross’ getting the Kriel sending off wrong: “While an act of foul play had occurred and the Player [Kriel] made contact with the neck area of the tackler, a combination of factors (including the Player's attempt at a hand-off to protect himself, the speed & height of the tackling player, and the low force of the contact in question) was such that [Kriel] had established, on balance of probability, that a red card should not have been issued…”
Kriel’s availability will be a timely boost for the Bulls as they eye a second tour win against Scarlets, with fellow winger Kurt-Lee Arendse saying: “In the past, we didn’t really do that well on tour. This time, we said we want to have a good tour.
“We said we want some points and make sure we go back home with a good record on tour.”