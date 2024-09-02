South Africa suffered two big casualties in their impressive 31-27 come-from-behind Rugby Championship win against New Zealand at Ellis Park on Saturday. Springbok captain Siya Kolisi fractured a cheekbone and left-winger Kurt-Lee Arendse suffered a concussion in the Johannesburg jailbreak that saw the Rugby Championship log leaders South Africa stay unbeaten after three games.

Kolisi and Arendse’s injuries could see them miss the second clash against the All Blacks at Cape Town Stadium this week. Despite the injuries, coach Rassie Erasmus is happy with his side’s comeback win, saying: “I feel proud. New Zealand can feel sad because it was such a great game. “They really controlled it for most of the game. We snuck in at the end but that shows character against a team like New Zealand...”

The Boks boss, however, demands an improved performance from his manskap and says of klapping the All Blacks in die Kaap: “Everything didn’t go right [at Ellis Park], and we’ll have a look at why we didn’t get out of our half at stages and why we didn’t capitalise on chances a few times...” HAPPY: Rassie Erasmus Meanwhile, All Blacks coach Scott ‘Razor’ Robertson reckons swak discipline by his team, and not questionable calls by referee Andrew Brace and his assistants, cost them the win after blowing a 10-point lead. Asked if hooker Bongi Mbonambi lost the ball as Brace awarded the Boks their first try, Robertson cheekily quips: “Maybe… pardon, okay, I was just checking [with you guys] if it was a try or not.