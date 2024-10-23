Roigard will play in his first Test of the year in the Patrick Tuipulotu-led team, after a knee injury during Super Rugby sidelined the No.9 for New Zealand’s Rugby Championship campaign and Test matches against England and Fiji.

Coach Scott Robertson reckons the return of scrumhalf Cam Roigard to the All Blacks starting team for Saturday’s Test against Japan will help flyhalf Damian McKenzie find his mojo.

Meanwhile, McKenzie returns at 10 after being dropped to the bench in the All Blacks’ 33-13 Bledisloe Cup win against the Wallabies in Wellington last month.

Robertson has, however, decided to rest a vrag of his star players including captain Scott Barrett, Beauden Barrett and Ardie Savea among others, after selecting two rookies Peter Lakai and Ruben Love for debuts off the bench.

Of backing Roigard and McKenzie to boss Japan in Yokohama the All Blacks boss: “They are both very quick, explosive athletes and create a lot [scoring opportunities]. Cam’s left boot is a real weapon for us so it’s a good combination...”