Former Springbok Sevens captain Jonathan Mokuena expects South Africa to demolish New Zealand in the two upcoming Rugby Championship Tests in Mzansi. The Springboks tackle the All Blacks in the first Test this Saturday at Ellis Park, with the Kiwis arriving in South Africa under a cloud of drama after assistant coach Leon McDonald shockingly resigned last week.

All Blacks coach Scott ‘Razor’ Robertson even faced Kiwi media and explained McDonald had to go because of coaching differences. But met of sonder McDonald, a jokerige Mokuena tells the Daily Voice: “Ek dink ons gaan hulle bliksem…” BOKKE GAAN WEN: TV pundit Mokuena On a serious note though, Mokuena knows the All Blacks are a team that are gevaarlike when they have their backs to the wall – evident by bouncing back to beat Argentina 42-10 in Auckland after a shock 38-30 loss the week before.

Of how the latest bit of drama might rev up the All Blacks against the Boks, Mokuena says: “It [McDonald resigning] is quite interesting. But I believe they have enough quality in their coaching group to ensure the All Blacks stay competitive. “I think the resignation will definitely fire them up. Former Springbok wing Breyton Paulse says the McDonald exit would certainly have shocked the rugby world and fans of the All Blacks but that the Boks will pay those dramas no mind.