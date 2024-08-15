Western Province jumped the gun early concerning Springbok prop Steven Kitshoff and his availability to play for the Kapenaars in this weekend’s Currie Cup game against the Lions in Johannesburg. According to WP assistant coach Labeeb Levy, it is not up to Province to decide if Kitshoff can play as the final green light has come from the South African Rugby Union.

But after Bok coach Rassie Erasmus said Kitshoff is ready to play, before South Africa flew to Australia for two Rugby Championship Test matches against the Wallabies, the latest revelation by Levy causes confusion. This, especially after attack coach Dawie Snyman said after WP’s 26-19 loss to the Cheetahs, that Kitshoff will travel to Johannesburg. Of Kitshoff’s return not being up to Province, Levy says: “We are still waiting on the SA Rugby’s medical feedback in terms of guidance before selecting him.