The Stormers shared a picture of Kitshoff and centre Ruhan Nel on their X page, captioned: “Great to see these guys back out there.”

Western Province got a big boost at training this week with the return of former Stormers captain Steven Kitshoff to the High Performance Centre in Bellville.

Kitshoff, 32, is back in training after suffering a knee injury while on duty for Irish club Ulster – a club he joined for one season before coming back home – in the Challenge Cup.

The man next to him, Nel, is also on the mend after suffering a knee injury and while they will probably not feature against the Griffons in the Currie Cup this weekend, having two of their groot geeste back will be a boost for WP’s players.

After suffering back-to-back defeats to the Blue Bulls and the Cheetahs in their first two matches of the season, coach John Dobson’s team is second from bottom.