Western Province got a big boost at training this week with the return of former Stormers captain Steven Kitshoff to the High Performance Centre in Bellville.
The Stormers shared a picture of Kitshoff and centre Ruhan Nel on their X page, captioned: “Great to see these guys back out there.”
Kitshoff, 32, is back in training after suffering a knee injury while on duty for Irish club Ulster – a club he joined for one season before coming back home – in the Challenge Cup.
Great to see these guys back out there. #iamastormer #dhldelivers pic.twitter.com/Py3vrF2V5l— DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) July 17, 2024
The man next to him, Nel, is also on the mend after suffering a knee injury and while they will probably not feature against the Griffons in the Currie Cup this weekend, having two of their groot geeste back will be a boost for WP’s players.
After suffering back-to-back defeats to the Blue Bulls and the Cheetahs in their first two matches of the season, coach John Dobson’s team is second from bottom.
This weekend’s trip to Welkom pits them against the only team lower than them on the log.
Dobson will name his side for the clash of the wooden-spooners tomorrow.