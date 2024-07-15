The victory stretched the Cheetahs’ winning run against the Kapenaars to five games, as they ran in five tries to remain in top spot on the log while seventh-placed Province are early wooden-spoon contenders.

Western Province were mauled 37-17 by defending Currie Cup champions the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein on Saturday.

Leading up to the clash, Province coach John Dobson and outside back Wandisile Simelane were confident of getting their campaign going in Bloem’s dry conditions.

No Show: WP’s Wandisile Simelane

And Province made a bright start when Jean-Luc du Plessis chased down a Jurie Mathee grubber for the opening score after three minutes.

The joy of leading, however, did not last long as Cheetahs winger Daniel Kasende also scored for the hosts from a neatly placed kick in behind Province’s defence to make it 7-7.