Western Province were mauled 37-17 by defending Currie Cup champions the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein on Saturday.
The victory stretched the Cheetahs’ winning run against the Kapenaars to five games, as they ran in five tries to remain in top spot on the log while seventh-placed Province are early wooden-spoon contenders.
Leading up to the clash, Province coach John Dobson and outside back Wandisile Simelane were confident of getting their campaign going in Bloem’s dry conditions.
And Province made a bright start when Jean-Luc du Plessis chased down a Jurie Mathee grubber for the opening score after three minutes.
The joy of leading, however, did not last long as Cheetahs winger Daniel Kasende also scored for the hosts from a neatly placed kick in behind Province’s defence to make it 7-7.
After converting both tries, opposing No.10s Mathee and Ethan Wentzel traded penalties to keep the game locked at 10-10 at the break.
Then the tide started to turn as Wentzel’a 42nd-minute penalty gave the Cheetahs the lead before Munier Hartzenberg and Jeandre Rudolph’s converted tries knocked WP’s wind uit for a 27-10 lead.
Dobson brought on his subs and when one of them, CJ Velleman, scored with 16 minutes left, there was some hope...
But it was dashed by the hosts’ replacement hooker Vernon Paulo, who scored two tries.
WP face the Griffons this Sunday in Welkom.
Cheetahs 37 (10) – Tries: Daniel Kasende, Munier Hartzenberg, Jeandre Rudolp, Vernon Paulo (2); Conversions: Ethan Wentzel (3); Penalties: Wentzel (2)
Western Province 17 (10) – Tries: Jean-Luc du Plessis, CJ Velleman; Conversions: Jurie Mathee (2); Penalty: Mathee
WEEKEND’S OTHER CURRIE CUP RESULTS
Results | Round Two— The Carling Currie Cup (@TheCurrieCup) July 14, 2024
Suzuki Griquas 37-31 Hollywoodbets Sharks XV
Fidelity ADT Lions 75-21 Airlink Pumas
Toyota Cheetahs 37-17 DHL Western Province
NovaVit Griffons 10-52 Vodacom Blue Bulls #WhereChampionsRise #CarlingCurrieCup