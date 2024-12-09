BY DEAN CLOETE South Africa’s Blitzboks were the toast of the Mother City last night, after snapping a nine-year droogte to win the Cape Town Sevens.

Entering the final match against France at the Cape Town Stadium last night having last won the tournament back in 2015, coach Philip Snyman’s manne couldn’t have asked for a worst start. Playing the ball inside their own half, France caught Donavan Don in possession and turned over the ball. They then took it wide for Celian Pouzelgues to dot down (7-0). Don, though, made amends two minutes later when he showed great pace after getting the ball in some space to sprint home for a 7-7 scoreline after Ricardo Duarttee’s conversion.

It was a quick one-two from SA when local Kaapse yster Zain Davids powered his way through two French defenders before pinning his ears back to sail over (14-7). France, though, had the last laugh in the half when they scored in the corner through Varian Pasquet to make it 14-14 at the break. The second half belonged to the Blitzboks after Man of the Match Shilton van Wyk got on the end of a kick to sail over in his onderbroekie after the French defender got hold of his broek.

Scenes at the final whistle as the @Blitzboks end a nine-year wait to win at home 🏠🏆#HSBCSVNS | #HSBCSVNSCPT Die skrif was aan die muur when David Brits was sent over in the other corner by Van Wyk to make it 26-14. With a minute left, Shakes Soyizwapi was yellow carded for a gevaarlike tackle. But SA showed heart and stood strong to keep the French out and win the trophy.