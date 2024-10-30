Jordan Hendrikse back innie mix at the Springboks after coach Rassie Erasmus called up the Sharks pivot to replace the injured Stormers prop Frans Malherbe for South Africa’s UK tour. Erasmus’ call to select a backline player to replace a forward after Sunday’s decision to call up uncapped Bulls loose-forward Cameron Hanekom for the injured Stormers utility back Damian Willemse, would once again have raised some eyebrows.

ENOUGH DEPTH: SA’s Erasmus But the Bok boss explains of again not making a like-for-like replacement and giving Hendrikse, who made a starting debut for South Africa in June’s 41-13 win against Wales at Twickenham, a run: “Jordan has been playing very well for the Sharks in the United Rugby Championship and he’s a capped Springbok, so he is familiar with our structures. “This will also serve as a great opportunity for him to get further exposure at international level and in the Springbok setup itself. “We also have good depth among the forwards, so we opted to call up Jordan to add further depth among the backs.”