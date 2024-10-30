Jordan Hendrikse back innie mix at the Springboks after coach Rassie Erasmus called up the Sharks pivot to replace the injured Stormers prop Frans Malherbe for South Africa’s UK tour.
Erasmus’ call to select a backline player to replace a forward after Sunday’s decision to call up uncapped Bulls loose-forward Cameron Hanekom for the injured Stormers utility back Damian Willemse, would once again have raised some eyebrows.
But the Bok boss explains of again not making a like-for-like replacement and giving Hendrikse, who made a starting debut for South Africa in June’s 41-13 win against Wales at Twickenham, a run: “Jordan has been playing very well for the Sharks in the United Rugby Championship and he’s a capped Springbok, so he is familiar with our structures.
“This will also serve as a great opportunity for him to get further exposure at international level and in the Springbok setup itself.
“We also have good depth among the forwards, so we opted to call up Jordan to add further depth among the backs.”
Erasmus adds: “He’s a talented player, and he’s been growing in the role at his union as we saw with his late penalty goal to earn the Sharks the Carling Currie Cup title earlier this season, and through his recent performances in the URC, so we are excited to see what he can add to the squad.”
Meanwhile, with Malherbe out after rolling his ankle in the Stormers’ 28-17 loss to Glasgow Warriors in the United Rugby Championship, it looks as if ex-Stormer and Bulls tighthead Wilco Louw could make his long-awaited return to Test rugby during the Boks’ UK tour where they will face Scotland (November 10), England (November 16) and Wales (November 23).
The 30-year-old Louw last played for the Boks in 2021 when they klapped Argentina 32-12 in Gqeberha.