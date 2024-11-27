Scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies will say au revoir to Cape Town and join French Top 14 club Bayonne, his current club the Stormers confirmed on Tuesday. The 28-year-old Jantjies, who has 24 Springbok caps to his name and last represented South Africa against Argentina in August last year, has fallen down the pecking order at national level and is in a battle for his starting berth at the Stormers as well.

And following Bayonne’s announcement on Monday that they have signed Jantjies, the Stormers released a statement on Tuesday reading: “Scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies will be released from his contract with the Stormers at the end of the current season to take up an offer to play in France.” Coach John Dobson says of the decision: “Herschel's story is an inspirational one and we are immensely proud of what he has achieved here with us. We wish him all the best in France as he takes up a deal that will change things drastically for him and his young family. “As we have seen with many of our stalwarts in the past, the plan is for Herschel to come back and finish his career in the blue and white jersey.”