BY DEAN CLOETE The Stormers paid a big price for their 29-10 United Rugby Championship (URC) win over the Lions on Saturday, with utility back Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu again going down with injury.

The Springbok ace, who started the match at Cape Town Stadium at inside centre, was forced off the field before the half-hour mark with a hip injury. Coach John Dobson explains: “It was a massive disruption [when he got injured]. It is a hip pointer… I said to him it will be nice to get to half time at some stage. [He] could be [out for] two days, or a couple of weeks.” Dobson adds that it’s such a pity because the 22-year-old was looking so good.

Feinberg-Mngomezulu has been sukkelling with injuries of late, suffering a concussion in his comeback from a long-term knee injury against the Sharks earlier this month. Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu is forced off with injury 🤕🤕



📺 Stream #VURC on DStv: https://t.co/0P0NNhnwKw pic.twitter.com/E9nRreutnw — SuperSport Rugby (@SSRugby) December 21, 2024 Dobson says: “He was looking so good. Then JL[ Jean-Luc du Plessis] comes on and gets two contusions [bruises], he should have come off, but there was nothing left.” The win for Dobson’s manne was their first in five outings in all competitions and the coach is convinced they can still make the playoffs in the URC.