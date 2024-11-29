The Sharks have an appeltjie to skil with the Stormers when the two teams clash in the United Rugby Championship at Kings Park in Durban tomorrow at 5pm. Despite having a vrag Springboks in their squad over the last season or so, the Sharks have not beaten the Stormers in their last SEVEN attempts – six of those coming in the URC.

The Durbanites’ best result was a 22-22 draw in January 2022, with Sharks ace Lukhanyo Am and his teammates losing one match before that one and five in a row since. Sharks lock Jason Jenkins makes no secret of the fact that this game is personal for them, saying: “Any local derby is always tough. “It is always a bit more personal. We don’t have a good track record against the Stormers in the URC, and we will be looking to change that.”

Bongi Mbonambi of Hollywoodbets Sharks, Jason Jenkins of Hollywoodbets Sharks and Trevor Nyakane of Hollywoodbets Sharks. Both teams have played five matches in the URC to date, with the Stormers down in 13th place with just two wins, while the Sharks find themselves in ninth with three wins. Stormers assistant coach Dawie Snyman, though, believes the month-long international break served them well and says: “We were in a position where almost our full squad was available for training and fit to go up to Durban. That allowed us to work on a few things as a squad. “We know what we’re going to face. It is a really strong Sharks team playing well in Durban…”

Head coach John Dobson will name his side for the clash today. WEEKEND’S URC FIXTURES Tonight: Warriors v Scarlets, Ulster v Leinster (both 9.35pm)