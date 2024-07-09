Bafana Nhleko’s Junior Springboks are in danger of becoming only the second South African side not to qualify for a World Rugby U20 Championship semifinal. The last time a SA U20 team did not make the semis of the tournament was in 2011 in Italy when the late Eric Sauls-coached side lost their final group-stage game against England (26-20) and finished second in Pool C.

With the three group winners (one each in Pool A, B and C) qualifying for the semifinals, as well as the best second-placed side, Sauls’ Baby Boks lost out on points difference to Australia 13 years ago as the best second-placed team to reach the final four. 🔜 #WorldRugbyU20s Round 3⃣



🌟 Who will conquer the field?



📌Check out the schedule and don't miss a moment. pic.twitter.com/9NQbPenxSh — SA Junior Rugby (@SAJuniorRugby) July 8, 2024 Ironically, an England team, once again in Pool C, stands in the way of Nhleko’s destiny and a chance at a semi-placing when the two teams clash at Cape Town Stadium tonight at 7pm. This time the stakes are even higher for captain Zachary Porthen en sy SA manskap after Argentina klapped them 31-12 at Danie Craven Stadium last Thursday.