Bafana Nhleko’s Junior Springboks are in danger of becoming only the second South African side not to qualify for a World Rugby U20 Championship semifinal.
The last time a SA U20 team did not make the semis of the tournament was in 2011 in Italy when the late Eric Sauls-coached side lost their final group-stage game against England (26-20) and finished second in Pool C.
With the three group winners (one each in Pool A, B and C) qualifying for the semifinals, as well as the best second-placed side, Sauls’ Baby Boks lost out on points difference to Australia 13 years ago as the best second-placed team to reach the final four.
Ironically, an England team, once again in Pool C, stands in the way of Nhleko’s destiny and a chance at a semi-placing when the two teams clash at Cape Town Stadium tonight at 7pm.
This time the stakes are even higher for captain Zachary Porthen en sy SA manskap after Argentina klapped them 31-12 at Danie Craven Stadium last Thursday.
South Africa are in second place in Pool C, with five log points and a positive points difference of 31.
They must give Pool C leaders England (10 points), who have a points difference of 56, a helse pak and deny them a losing bonus point to leapfrog them and win the pool or increase their chances of qualifying as the best second-placed team.
Of his team giving it a go tonight, Nhleko wyses: “The players pride themselves on representing South Africa and they want to deliver an improved performance.”
