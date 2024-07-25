Jean de Villiers reckons the Springboks will make their naam gat if they lose the two Rugby Championship Tests to Australia Down Under. World number one, South Africa, face the ninth-ranked Wallabies on August 10 in Brisbane and then a week later in Perth in the first two Tests of the southern hemisphere showpiece.

And former SA captain De Villiers skeems coach Rassie Erasmus’ team shouldn’t have much difficulty in getting over the line. Jean de Villiers. He tells the Boks Office podcast: “We have everything to lose against Australia. Because, honestly speaking, they’re not even part of the conversation for top eight teams in world rugby at the moment.” It does, however, not mean the Boks can disrespect the ailing Aussies, and De Villiers adds: “If you look at the performances of Australia… they were put under pressure at times by Wales [in their recent series].

“So, our biggest risk is underestimating the challenge that is Australia – you need to have your basics in place, you need to treat them with respect – and if we do that, then I think we’ll be able to get those wins.” The Wallabies, though, are reportedly bringing in the heavies for the Boks, who have only beaten them six times in 35 Tests away from home since SA’s readmission to international sport in 1992. After beating Wales in the two-Test series and then klapping Georgia, the Sydney Morning Herald reports that Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt could bolster his side with some experience and pick overseas-based players Will Skelton and Marika Koroibete among others.