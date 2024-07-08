Rassie Erasmus knows his Springbok team was far from perfect as they achieved their goal of ending an eight-year wait to beat Ireland. South Africa klapped the Iere 27-20 at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday for a first win against the visitors since 2016 – the last time Ireland toured in SA.

The two teams meet again this weekend in the second and final Test in Durban and Erasmus knows his Boks will have to go up another level if they want to win the series. The Bok Boss says: “I think for both teams there was some good and some bad moments. “It was a game where you could see they [Ireland] are a team that has played together since the Six Nations. And we have not been together for a very long time.