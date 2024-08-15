Just because he is wearing Damian de Allende’s No.12 Springbok jersey does not mean Lyukhanyo Am to play stampkar rugby in this weekend’s Rugby Championship Test against Australia. Instead, he will be looking to mix things up with fellow outside centre and midfield partner Jesse Kriel in Saturday’s 11.45am Test in Perth.

Usually rivals for the No.13 jersey, Am and Kriel team up for the first time as a starting midfield pair. And of working together to deceive the Wallabies, Am says: “I’m looking forward to this Test. Playing alongside a world-class player like Jesse will be amazing. He is an experienced player.

PARTNER: No.13 Jesse Kriel “It will be our first time running at 12 and 13 together. Inside the camp, we’ve always worked together as centres. “Because I know how to play 12 and have an understanding of the 13’s role, we will definitely complement each other. We are really excited about this.” The 30-year-old Am last played at 12 regularly at provincial and franchise level, and says of knowing the tweaks he and Kriel will make: “It won’t be a big adjustment, it will just be [knowing my role] at set-piece [scrums and lineouts] where the 12 will be the guy that needs to bring momentum, straighten up and try creating space for the outside backs.