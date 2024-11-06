Vermeulen played the last of his 76 Tests for the Springboks in the World Cup final against New Zealand last year.

Springbok ‘assistant’ coach Duane Vermeulen is still nat-agter die-ore in the coaching box, but he is taking to it like a duck to water.

Since then, he’s made the shift into the coach’s box and says he was surprised at how quickly he shifted from being part of the players’ core to being one of the coaching brasse.

As they gear up for Sunday’s Test against Scotland at Murrayfield, Vermeulen says: “The transition has been interesting. I actually thought it would have been different – still being a little bit closer to the players and more difficult to slot in with the coaches.

“But it’s been the other way around. It was a fantastic welcoming from the coaching staff, I slotted in quickly. You learn quite a lot and learn quickly. But also then you’re not a player, but you know the players [and where they come from].