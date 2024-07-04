Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth says he won’t backtrack on comments he made about Ireland ahead of their Test-series opener at Loftus Versfeld this Saturday. Etzebeth said on a podcast in April that he was shocked at how some Irish players were talking of facing the Boks in last year’s World Cup final after a group-stage game in Paris.

The towering lock felt the Irish were underestimating New Zealand, and in the end, the All Blacks klapped the Iere 28-24 in the quarterfinal. His comments led to some backlash in Ireland, making him a gemerkte man ahead of this weekend’s clash. Etzebeth is min gespin, though, and says: “I would say the Irish media definitely targeted me after that…

“Look, I said what I said and it was after the game and I see a lot of them saying how could I have counted up to that amount of how many players said that to me. Rassie Erasmus, coach of South Africa and Eben Etzebeth of South Africa during the Springbok Media Conference Team Announcement. ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix “We will never after a game tell a team ‘See you in the final’ if there is still so much rugby to be played. “Maybe it was their way of saying they think we are a good side and might make it all the way through... I don’t know.”

Etzebeth, meanwhile, will play in his 121st Test at Loftus and has fond memories as a Stormers player after receiving the biggest news of his career. It was back in 2012 when the now-Shark and his then- Stormers teammates went up Loftus and beat the Bulls 19-14, before hearing he has been picked for the Boks. He says: “Ja, Loftus, an unbelievable stadium and when you sing the anthem and how they [fans] sing together and are in it with you is unbelievable.