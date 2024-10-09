But now that he has returned to South Africa from the UK to play for his old Kaapse team’s groot vyande the Bulls, the 26-year-old second-rower is ready to follow in 28-year-old big bro Jasper’s footsteps by becoming a Bok.

Former Stormers lock Cobus Wiese says he’s still gutted about not becoming a Springbok voor his big brother Jasper did.

Cobus, who left the Stormers in 2020 to join Sale Sharks in England, says of how he missed out on the green and gold in 2018 as a Stormer: “I was in the squad back in 2018 and then I broke my neck.

“[But] I became complacent and I thought it would just happen.”

He adds of a possible tweede kans: “It’s easy to see what you need to do to be in the Springbok squad. If you look at the guys that are there now, they have an impeccable work rate and they stay true to the players they are.